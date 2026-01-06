J'khand: 3 sentenced to 18 years' rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja

Medininagar, Jan 6 (PTI) A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Tuesday sentenced three persons to 18 years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja.

The court of the Sixth District and Additional Sessions Judge Raj Kumar Mishra sentenced Sanjeev Pal, Ashish Kumar, and Rakesh Kumar Gupta, and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of them.

In case of failure to pay the fine, they will have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment.

The three were caught with ganja in a pick-up van on June 7, 2019, police said.

Following a tip-off, they were intercepted near a hospital in Redma area during a checking drive, and 110 packets of ganja weighing 112 kg were recovered from the vehicle, police said.

An FIR was registered against the trio under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI CORR RPS RBT