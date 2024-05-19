J’khand: 60-yr-old man stripped, dragged tied to motorbike for 'cow smuggling'

Garhwa, May 19 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was allegedly stripped and dragged after being tied to a motorcycle by three persons on suspicion of cow smuggling in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred near Amrora village, around 275 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi, when the man, identified as Surswati Ram was on his way to Banshidhar Nagar Untari with his cattle on Friday afternoon.

Banshidhar Nagar Untari sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Satyendra Narayan Singh said that an FIR has been lodged in this regard.

"According to the FIR, three persons, identified as Rahul Dubey, Rajesh Dubey and Kashinath Bhuiyan, were on a motorcycle. They intercepted the old man and accused him of being involved in cow smuggling," Singh said.

Advertisment

They also stripped the old man and tied him to their motorcycle. "They dragged me to some distance and escaped after leaving me on the road," Ram stated in the FIR.

The old man was brought to Banshidhar Nagar Untari sub-divisional hospital for treatment.

Singh said Kashinath Bhuiyan was arrested, while search operation is on to nab the rest of the accused. PTI COR SAN SAN RG