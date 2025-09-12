J'khand: 64 vehicles seized, over Rs 36 lakh fine collected as part of steps to check illegal mining

Medininagar, Sep 12 (PTI) In a bid to check illegal mining, the Palamu district administration in Jharkhand has seized 64 vehicles and collected over Rs 36 lakh in fines over the last one month, an official said on Friday.

A campaign against illegal mining was undertaken by the District Mining Task Force (DMTF) in August, Deputy Commissioner Samira S said.

“It resulted in the seizure of 64 vehicles, the filing of FIRs against nine individuals involved, and Rs 36.36 lakh collected as fine. Additionally, five sand-laden tractors were also seized,” she said.

“The highest number of illegal mining complaints was reported from the Chhatarpur block, where nine vehicles were seized. To prevent illegal sand mining, 17 trench cuttings have been made across the district, and 25 watchmen deployed,” the official said.

Temporary checkpoints have also been established at 13 locations in the Pandwa, Chainpur, Mohammadganj and Haidarnagar blocks, she added.