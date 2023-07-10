J'khand: 7 accused in shootout in Jamshedpur held

Jamshedpur, Jul 10 (PTI) Seven people, accused in a recent shootout in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur, were arrested on Monday, and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession, police said.

The steel city had, on July 7, witnessed a shootout incident between two rival criminal gangs near Old Mango Bridge over collecting levies from fish traders, a senior officer said.

Following the incident, police teams conducted massive raids and arrested seven of the accused of the shootout incident, SSP Prabhat Kumar said.

Three pistols, five live cartridges, empty cartridges, motorcycles used in the crime and mobile phones were seized during the raid, he said.

Search is on to nab other accused, the SSP said, adding that the arrested criminals have been forwarded to judicial custody. PTI BS BDC