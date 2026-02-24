J'khand air ambulance crash: Scenes of heartbreak unfold as funeral of deceased held

Ranchi, Feb 24 (PTI) The grief and pain of family members of seven people, who died in an air ambulance crash near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district, were palpable on Tuesday as the bodies of some of the deceased were consigned to flames.

The Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, was en route to Delhi from Ranchi when it crashed on Monday evening in the Bariatu Panchayat area of Simaria, located deep inside a forest, killing all seven on board, including two pilots.

The deceased were pilots Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat and Captain Savrajdeep Singh, patient Sanjay Kumar, his sister Archana Devi, Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, and para-medical staff Sachin Kumar Mishra and attendant Dhruv Kumar.

Scenes of heartbreak unfolded as inconsolable relatives gathered for the last rites after post-mortem examinations at Sadar Hospital in Chatra.

Among the deceased was Captain Vikas Bhagat, a pilot who had flown countless medical evacuation missions.

"I am an ill-fated father who had to see the mortal remains of my son. It cannot get more unfortunate," said D S Bhagat, his voice choking.

His son had saved many lives flying air ambulances, only to lose his own in one tragic flight.

Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta, another victim, had been the pride of his family. His father, Bajrangi Prasad from Bihar's Aurangabad district, said he had sold all his land to educate his son.

"He was meritorious and completed his MBBS from Cuttack... He has a seven-year-old son...," Prasad said, struggling to hold back tears.

For one family, the tragedy proved too cruel.

Sanjay Kumar (41), who had suffered 65 per cent burn injuries, was being taken to Delhi for advanced treatment. His sister Archana Devi accompanied him. Neither reached the destination.

"Had we received proper treatment in Ranchi, perhaps this journey wouldn't have been necessary," his brother-in-law said, blaming poor health infrastructure in the state.

"We had borrowed lakhs of rupees to arrange for the air ambulance. Now we lost both," he said.

Sanjay’s close friend Rajesh Prasad said, "His family gathered Rs eight lakh to take him to Delhi. Most of the amount was borrowed." Sachin Kumar Mishra, a paramedic, was another victim of the crash.

His elder brother said, "Sachin was everything to me. He was like my own child. My parents are no more, and now my brother has also gone.” “Sachin’s Mother, who used to cook at a school, had sold her jewellery to enable Sachin to study BSc Nursing," another relative said.

Dinesh Prasad, father of Dhurv Kumar and a handicapped person, was uncontrollable.

“What will happen now? I don't get even a pension for the handicapped.... I don't want to live... I feel like consuming poison,” he said, adding that none from the government had met him.

All seven families, who were united by the tragic crash, rued that they had not received any compensation so far.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the accident, and said the state government will provide all support to the affected families.

"Since receiving the news last night of the heart-wrenching incident involving the air ambulance... the district administration, along with the state government, has been fully engaged in addressing it. In this tragic event, we have lost a total of seven of our own, including brave pilots, leaving me deeply anguished and stunned," Soren said in a post on X.

The governor said the news of the air ambulance accident was extremely heartbreaking.

"My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. May god grant them the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," Gangwar said.

Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said the state government will conduct a probe into how permission was given to the aircraft to fly during "inclement weather".

He also said proper compensation would be given to the kin of the deceased. PTI NAM RBT NN