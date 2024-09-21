J'khand: Amid internet ‘suspension’, recruitment exam passes off peacefully, 2 detained in Dhanbad

Ranchi/Dhanbad, Sep 21 (PTI) A competitive examination, conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission, passed off peacefully across the state on Saturday, barring a report of attempt of malpractice in Dhanbad, officials said.

Two persons were detained by the police on suspicion that they might be involved in malpractice during the examination.

Dhanbad Superintendent of Police (SP) Hrudeep P Janardhanan said they were detained from a hotel in Jharia.

“Three mobile phones, three ATM cards, a blank cheque and a list of 21 examinees with their names and roll numbers were recovered from them. The interrogation is underway to ascertain if they are part of any syndicate involved in any malpractice,” he told reporters.

In a bid to ensure a fair exam, the state government suspended mobile internet services from 8 am to 1.30 pm during the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE).

The prohibition will be in place on Sunday for the next round of exams.

The voice calls and broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines will remain operational during the period, according to a government order.

Of the two detainees, one belongs to Bihar's Jehanabad district and the other is a resident of Gomia in Jharkhand.

The JSSC chairman Prashant Kumar claimed that the examination "passed off peacefully" across the state.

“No untoward incident was reported from any part of the state and the answer sheets reached strong rooms safely. Overall, the examination was smooth,” he told PTI.

The test was held across 823 centres in the state and around 6.40 lakh aspirants registered themselves to appear for the test on Saturday and Sunday, another JSSC official said.

“Around 40 per cent of the 3.23 lakh candidates, who enrolled to appear for the examinations on Saturday, wrote the papers. On Sunday, around 3.17 lakh aspirants are expected to write papers,” JSSC secretary Sudhir Gupta told PTI.

"I have also given strict instructions regarding tomorrow's examination. At any cost, any tampering with the hard work of the youth of Jharkhand will not be tolerated," Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren posted on X.

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan termed the internet suspension as an ‘emergency’ imposed by the Hemant Soren government.

"The JMM-led government imposed an emergency in Jharkhand by suspending internet services," Chouhan said at a BJP rally in Itkhori in Chatra.