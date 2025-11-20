J'khand: Arms manufacturing unit unearthed, 6 held

Giridih, Nov 20 (PTI) Police on Thursday claimed to have unearthed an arms manufacturing unit operating in a basement room at a village in Jharkhand’s Giridih district, and arrested six people, officials said on Friday.

SP Bimal Kumar told reporters that acting on a tip-off, police raided the house of Shayar Ali at Maheshmarwa village, and recovered a cache of weapons from the room, and nabbed six people for their alleged involvement in manufacture of the arms.

One of the accused, a native of Madhopur in Bihar, managed to escape and the police are conducting raids to trace him, Kumar said.

The seized arms include country-made pistols, magazines, semi-finished pistols and pistol barrels, he said.

“During the raid, five people were caught red-handed manufacturing illegal pistols in the underground room,” Kumar said.

All the arrested people had previously been jailed for similar crimes in Bihar and other states, he said.