J'khand: Army jawan found hanging in Ranchi, probe underway

Ranchi, Mar 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old army jawan was found hanging at a cycle shed in Ranchi on Monday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar (26).

His body was found in the cycle shed near HMTP Golchakkar under the jurisdiction of Dhurwa police station.

“We sent the body for post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, though his family members suspect murder. The jawan had come to Ranchi on leave,” Vimal Kindo, officer in-charge of Dhurwa police station, said.

The police have recovered a lighter, rope, a mobile phone and cigarettes from the spot, Kindo said.

Investigation is underway, he added.