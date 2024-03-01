J’khand assembly: Cong MLAs corner govt on health-related issues

Ranchi, Mar 1 (PTI) Congress MLAs, who are part of the JMM-led government in Jharkhand, raised a number of health-related issues in the assembly on Friday.

Advertisment

Congress MLA Uma Shankar Akela raised concerns about the regularisation of over 2,000 contract health workers, including auxiliary nurse and midwife (ANM), general nursing and midwifery (GNM), lab assistants, X-ray technicians, Poshan Didi, and pharmacists.

Akela claimed that despite serving in the state for over a decade, these workers were yet to be regularised.

In response, Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta explained that the workers were hired under a programme of the National Health Mission.

Advertisment

"The remuneration for these health workers is low. I have been raising the issue with the Union health minister," Gupta said.

Another Congress legislator, Rajesh Kachchap, highlighted the shortage of doctors, nurses, and medicines in primary and sub-health centres within his assembly constituency.

The health minister acknowledged the shortage of doctors in the state and asserted that this was a nationwide issue.

He assured Kachchap that he would address the problems faced by people in his constituency.

"Not only in Jharkhand, there's shortage of doctors across the country. There are 25 sub-health centres, two primary health centres and one community health centre in his constituency. I will try to sort out the problems faced by people there," Gupta assured. PTI SAN SAN MNB