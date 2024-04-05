J’khand Assembly Speaker condoles death of ex-minister Lalchand Mahto

Ranchi, Apr 5 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto on Friday condoled the death of the state’s first energy minister Lalchand Mahto.

The three-time MLA from Jharkhand’s Dumri assembly constituency, Mahto died on Thursday night in Ranchi. He was 72.

Matho’s body was taken to the Jharkhand Assembly during the day and the Speaker paid floral tribute to him.

“He was a skilled social worker and politician,” the Speaker wrote on X.

Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur said that the demise of Lalchand Mahto is an irreparable loss to the state.

“He was a man of integrity and he continuously strived for the development of the area he represented,” Thakur added. PTI SAN SAN BDC