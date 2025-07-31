J’khand Assembly Speaker holds all-party meeting ahead of monsoon session

Ranchi, Jul 31 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Thursday held an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the upcoming Monsoon session.

The session is scheduled to commence on Friday and conclude on August 7.

“I hope the session will be fruitful and the opposition will cooperate with the government,” Chief Minister Hemant Soren told reporters after the meeting.

He said there has been heavy rain in Jharkhand this year, and members of the House have experienced it.

“The government is sensitive towards people of the state, whether they are living in rural or urban areas,” he said.

There will be five working days during the session, and the first supplementary budget of the fiscal will be tabled on August 4.

Besides the chief minister, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Congress legislator Pradeep Yadav, RJD’s Suresh Paswan, AJSU Party’s Nirmal Mahto and several other leaders were also present at the meeting. PTI SAN SAN BDC