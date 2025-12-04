J’khand Assembly Speaker holds all-party meeting ahead of winter session starting Friday

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato on Thursday convened an all-party meeting to ensure the smooth functioning of the House during the upcoming winter session.

The session will begin on Friday and conclude on December 11, with five working days scheduled.

"The second supplementary budget for the 2025–26 fiscal will be tabled during the session, and a discussion on it will also be held," he said.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, leader of opposition and BJP president Babulal Marandi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore and other leaders attended the meeting.

Kishore said, "At the all-party meeting, it was decided that there is will be no change in the fixed schedule of the session." He said the leader of opposition had requested an extension of the time allotted for the debate on the second supplementary budget, which was accepted.

Kishore added that cooperation from members of both the ruling and opposition benches was expected to ensure the session proceeds smoothly and proves productive in the interest of the people of the state. PTI SAN SAN MNB