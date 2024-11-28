J’khand assembly special session from Dec 9-12, JMM's Stephen Marandi to be Pro-tem Speaker

Ranchi, Nov 28 (PTI) A special session of the Jharkhand Assembly will be held from December 9 to 12, while JMM MLA Stephen Marandi will be the Pro-tem Speaker, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Thursday.

The decisions were taken at the first Cabinet meeting of the JMM-led coalition government.

“It has been decided to nominate Professor Stephen Marandi as Pro-tem Speaker for the oath-taking of all 81 members in the newly constituted Jharkhand Assembly,” Soren said while addressing the media after the Cabinet meeting.

He said it has also been decided to hold a special session of the assembly between December 9 and 12.

Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony here on Thursday, which was attended by several top political leaders including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren.

This is the 49-year-old JMM leader's fourth stint as the chief minister.

The JMM-led alliance last week stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24 seats. PTI SAN NN