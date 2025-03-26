Jharkhand assembly witnesses uproarious scenes over Hazaribag 'stone pelting'

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes on Wednesday over the "stone-pelting" incident allegedly targeting a religious procession in Hazaribag.

Trooping into the Well of the House, the BJP MLAs demanded stern action against the perpetrators and proper security arrangements during Hindu festivals.

The government assured the House that action would be taken against elements creating disturbances in a bid to maintain the communal harmony of the state.

As the House assembled for the day at around 11 am, BJP legislators raised the Hazaribag issue and demanded a discussion on it.

The MLAs trooped into the well of the House in support of their demand.

The Speaker urged them to allow the Question Hour to proceed.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi said the incident that occurred in Hazaribag was not only serious but also sad.

"Why are disturbances created only during Hindu festivals, while no such incidents happen during others' festivals? Such incidents encourage disturbing elements. I urge the government to take cognizance of the incident and take serious action," Marandi said in the House.

He also urged the government to use modern technologies such as drones, CCTV cameras, and other technical gadgets to identify people who throw stones and bottles at processions.

In response, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore said the incident was under the government's cognizance.

"The government will investigate the reasons behind the incident and take appropriate action. The government is serious about maintaining communal harmony of the state," Kishore said.

Kishore assured that after gathering details of the incident, he would inform the House in the second half.

Thereafter, the day's proceedings in the House began.

Stones were allegedly pelted during a religious procession in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district, triggering tension in the area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Jama Masjid Chowk around 11 pm on Tuesday when a Mangla procession was underway as part of the Ram Navami celebration, Hazaribag Sub-Divisional Police Officer Parameshwar Kamti said.