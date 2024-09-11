J’khand bandh evokes lukewarm response

Ranchi, Sep 11 (PTI) The bandh called by the Jharkhand Andolankari Sangharsh Morcha (JASM) on Wednesday received a lukewarm response, with only a few incidents of road blockades reported across the state, police said.

Their key demands included a separate identity for people who had participated in the separate Jharkhand movement, a pension of Rs 50,000 for them and employment guarantees for their children.

Road blockades were reported in regions such as Hazaribag, East Singhbhum, and Ranchi. However, traffic remained largely unaffected, and shops and offices stayed open across all major cities, including Ranchi.

Jharkhand Bus Owners Association (JBOA) president Sachidanand Singh said services were operating normally, aside from a few disruptions caused by road blockades.

JASM founder and principal secretary Pushkar Mahto claimed that the bandh was a success, asserting that thousands of supporters had taken to the streets in support of their demands. PTI SAN SAN MNB