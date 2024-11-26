J’khand: Birsa Munda’s descendant injured in road accident, admins asked to ensure better treatment

Khunti, (Jharkhand), Nov 26 (PTI) Jharkhand’s Acting Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday asked the Khunti administration to ensure better treatment for one of the descendants of the tribal icon Birsa Munda, who was injured in a road accident.

The descendant, identified as Mangal Munda, got head injuries after falling from the roof of a passenger vehicle near Pidihatu More in the Saiko Police Station area in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on Monday evening, police said.

“Two persons fell from the roof of a passenger vehicle when it was negotiating a sharp bend at Pidihatu More. Munda was admitted to Khunti’s Sadar hospital, while the other person received a minor injury,” Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar said.

Mangal was referred to Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) on Tuesday for better treatment, an official said.

Khunti Deputy Commissioner Lokesh Mishra informed the acting CM that a team of doctors headed by Khunti civil surgeon has been formed and the medics have been sent to RIMS Ranchi so that the victim can be given better treatment.

If required, an air ambulance can also be arranged on the advice of doctors, he said.

“At present, Munda remains stable,” according to an official statement. PTI CORR SAN BDC