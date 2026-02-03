J’khand: BJP accuses JMM-led govt of forcing farmers to sell paddy to middlemen

Ranchi, Feb 3 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand assembly, Babulal Marandi, on Tuesday accused the JMM-led government of not purchasing paddy from farmers and “forcing” them to sell their produce to middlemen at nominal prices.

Marandi claimed that the state government has purchased only 19.80 lakh quintal paddy from farmers till February 3 since the procurement started in mid-December last year.

“The government has set a target to procure 60-lakh quintal paddy from farmers by March 15... Around 2.79 lakh farmers had registered themselves to sell their produce at government procurement centres. However, only 35,547 farmers have so far turned up at these centres,” the former state BJP president told reporters here.

Marandi also alleged that farmers were being turned down at the procurement centres for lack of space in godowns.

He said the Jharkhand government had promised to purchase paddy from farmers at Rs 2,450 per quintal, combining the Centre’s minimum support price (MSP) and additional bonus by the state.

“Middlemen are purchasing paddy from farmers at a nominal price of Rs 1,500 or Rs 1,600 per quintal,” he claimed.

“Only middlemen who purchased paddy from poor or marginal farmers could sell the produce to the government by the given deadline. In other words, the state government wants to benefit them,” Marandi added. PTI SAN RBT