J'khand: BJP-backed Chaibasa civic poll candidate booked for ‘biscuit’ distribution

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Feb 15 (PTI) A BJP-backed candidate contesting the Chaibasa Nagar Parishad chairperson post has been booked for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct, after he was found "distributing biscuits" among voters, police said on Sunday.
The case was registered at Chaibasa Sadar Police Station against Ramesh Khirwal following a complaint lodged by civic election duty magistrate Sandeep Ram.
Officer-in-Charge Tarun Kumar said the candidate had been allotted ‘biscuit’ as his election symbol for the municipal polls, and was allegedly distributing biscuits to voters during his campaign.
“Based on the complaint by the administrative official, a case of violation of the Model Code of Conduct has been registered. The matter is under investigation,” Kumar told PTI.
An administrative official said offering any inducement to voters during elections is strictly prohibited, and action would be taken if the allegations are substantiated.
According to a notification issued by the Jharkhand State Election Commission, polling for 48 civic bodies in the state will be held on February 23, while counting of votes will take place on February 27. PTI ANB RBT