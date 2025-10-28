J’khand BJP calls 12-hour bandh in two Kolhan districts over ‘lathi-charge’ on tribals in Chaibasa

Jamshedpur/Ranchi, Oct 28 (PTI) BJP's Jharkhand unit has called for a 12-hour bandh in two Kolhan districts — West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan — on Wednesday in protest against alleged police lathi-charge on tribal demonstrators in Chaibasa town, a party leader said on Tuesday.

State BJP working president Aditya Sahu said the party would also take out torchlight processions across all district headquarters to protest against the alleged incident.

Sahu claimed hundreds of tribal people were on way to the residence of transport minister Deepak Birua on Monday to demand imposition of "no entry" on heavy vehicles on NH 220 and NH 75E during daytime to check frequent road accidents.

"As many as 154 people died on the national highways over the past eight months. The tribals wanted to plead with the transport minister, but police resorted to lathi-charge and hurled tear gas shells on them on Monday night. Several people were injured in the incident," Sahu told reporters in Ranchi.

He said, "The party has decided to observe a 12-hour bandh, from 6am to 6pm, in Kolhan’s two districts—West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan—on Wednesday to protest against the incident. Emergency services will, however, remain unaffected." Condemning the incident, Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi said, "The Hemant government, which claims to be a well-wisher of the tribals, has now resorted to brutality to suppress and silence their voices." Earlier, former Chief Minister Champai Soren criticised the police lathi-charge on tribals in Chaibasa town.

The former CM claimed that four persons were arrested by police while 17 others went missing during gherao of Birua's residence.

He alleged that the Hemant Soren government lathi-charged adivasis-moolvasis in Chaibasa to crush their voices.

Soren appealed to adivasis-moolvasis to unite and oust the "anti" adivasi/moolvasi government.

The state government could have resolved the issue across the table instead of resorting to lathi-charge, Soren added.

Earlier, the West Singhbhum district administration had imposed prohibitory orders within a 200-metre radius of the minister’s residence from 8 pm on Monday after social activist Ramesh Balmuchu and his associates threatened to gherao Birua’s residence in Chaibasa. PTI BS/ SAN RG SAN MNB