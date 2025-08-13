J’khand BJP chief demands judicial probe into Surya Hansda 'encounter' death

Ranchi, Aug 13 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Wednesday demanded a judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting judge into the "encounter" death of Surya Narayan Hansda alias Surya Hansa, who was wanted in several criminal cases and had contested the Assembly polls on tickets from multiple political parties.

Attacking the government, Marandi alleged that framing people in false cases, registering fake cases to harass them, and exerting constant pressure had become its standard approach toward dissenters.

"What could be a greater misfortune for Jharkhand than the fact that Surya Hansda was not encountered but murdered—not by some criminal, but by a few cowards and weaklings hiding behind uniforms, who fear that the voice of tribals might shake their eardrums, who fear that tribals in a tribal state might start fighting for their rights and resources," Marandi posted on X.

Hansda was arrested by Godda police on Sunday from Deoghar.

According to the police, "During interrogation, he had provided inputs about weapons and his associates. Based on his confession, he was taken to a location under Boarijor police station area on Monday. At that time, his associates fired at the police team. Hansda also tried to escape from custody. The police retaliated and, during the exchange of fire, he was killed." Marandi said Hansda’s wife and mother accused the police of deliberately murdering him and demanded a CBI probe.

"Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM ji, if you and your officers are too afraid of a CBI investigation, then have it conducted under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge. Bring the truth before everyone, because this act of the police is something no one can digest, he said.