J’khand BJP chief demands probe into recent deaths of tribals

Ranchi, Sep 11 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Wednesday demanded a high-level probe into the recent deaths of a few persons from the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) allegedly due to inadequate medical treatment.

In a letter to Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Marandi alleged that healthcare services had deteriorated in Jharkhand, citing specific cases where lack of timely medical intervention led to fatalities.

He highlighted the death of a six-year-old Paharia girl from dengue at Sahibganj Sadar Hospital, a 19-year-old pregnant woman from Kunda Pahari village in Dumka due to delays in ambulance services, and the deaths of eight PVTG members in Negra Tand village, Jamtara, from an unknown illness over the last 22 days.

Marandi urged the Chief Minister to set up a high-level inquiry to investigate these incidents, hold responsible parties accountable, and ensure improved healthcare facilities for all residents of Jharkhand. PTI SAN SAN MNB