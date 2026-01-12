J'khand BJP chief, national council members' polls to be held on Tuesday

Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) The election for Jharkhand BJP president and national council members will be held on January 13 in Ranchi, a party official said on Monday.

The BJP has already appointed union minister Jual Oram as the party's state election officer for Jharkhand to oversee the elections.

BJP state general secretary Pradip Verma said the election schedule has been announced on the directive of the state election officer.

"The nomination process for the election of state president and national council members will be held from 12 noon to 2 pm at the state BJP headquarters in Ranchi. The scrutiny will be conducted from 2 pm to 3 pm, and candidates can withdraw nomination between 3 pm and 5 pm," Verma said, while addressing media persons here.

He said that the election to the post of state president would be held in case more than one candidate files nomination for the same post.

Verma said the official announcement of the new state president and national council members would be made on January 14.

Jharkhand BJP's organisational election has been underway for the past one year. The party's mandal and district-level elections were completed recently. The state BJP felicitated the newly elected district presidents on Sunday. PTI SAN SAN RG