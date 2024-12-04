J’khand BJP chief urges CM for special camps to include women deprived of Maiyan Samman scheme

Ranchi, Dec 4 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Wednesday alleged that many eligible women in the state were deprived of the benefits of Maiyan Samman Yojana.

He urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to hold special camps to incorporate those women still deprived of the benefits of the scheme.

The state government provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the 18-50 years age bracket under the scheme. The beneficiaries will receive Rs 2,500 from this month, as per a government order issued on Tuesday.

"I have been interacting with villagers in my Dhanwar assembly constituency for the past two days. A large number of women from over a dozen villages including Koradih, Jagdishpur of Dhanwar block shared their problems. Most of the women said that they are deprived of Maiyan Samman Yojana despite having the eligibility," Marandi posted on X.

He alleged that negligence on the part of payment of Maiyan Samman scheme has also been observed.

"Old age pension and widow pension are also pending for many months. Complaints of huge irregularities have also been received in ration distribution," Marandi alleged.

The Jharkhand BJP president urged the chief minister to hold special camps in Dhanwar assembly constituency and other parts of the state to enrol all the women deprived of Maiyan Samman Yojana.

He said that payment of pending pensions and ration should also be ensured so that women do not have to worry about their basic needs.

The JMM-led government had launched the Maiyan Samman scheme in August this year benefiting over 50 lakh women in the state.

According to poll analysts, the Maiyan Samman Yojana played a significant role in ensuring INDIA bloc's victory in the recently held Jharkhand assembly polls. PTI SAN SAN RG