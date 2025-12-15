J’khand BJP chief urges govt to provide alternative housing to flat owners facing demolition

Ranchi, Dec 15 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday urged the state government to provide alternative housing to residents of an apartment that is being demolished for having been constructed on allegedly 'illegal' land.

Marandi also demanded strict action against government officials who, he alleged, permitted the construction of the apartment on land belonging to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

The Ranchi administration is carrying out an anti-encroachment drive on RIMS land, popularly known as DIG Ground, following a court order.

A four-storey apartment housing around 20 families has also come under demolition as part of the drive.

"Construction of an apartment built illegally on land of RIMS exposes the corrupt system of the current government," Marandi alleged.

Questioning the role of authorities, he said that if the land belonged to RIMS, how the flats were registered.

"It is the registrar’s primary duty to verify the legality of land before registration. Moreover, how was the building plan approved by the Ranchi Municipal Corporation and mutation allowed on such land? All rules appear to have been blatantly ignored. The possibility of large-scale corruption cannot be ruled out," he said.

He alleged the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) also did not fulfil its responsibility.

Marandi demanded that the state government immediately suspend all officials involved in the entire episode and take legal action against them.

"The state government should provide alternative housing to innocent flat buyers and also take responsibility for their bank loans. The amount should be recovered from the corrupt officials," he added. PTI SAN SAN MNB