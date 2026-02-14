J’khand BJP demands paramilitary forces, CCTV cameras at polling booths for civic polls

Ranchi/Medininagar, Feb 14 (PTI) Leader of opposition and former Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Saturday urged the State Election Commissioner to deploy paramilitary forces and install CCTV cameras in all polling booths of the state for the urban local body polls.

Civic polls to all 48 urban local bodies are scheduled to be held on February 23 and votes will be counted on February 27.

"I demand the SEC to deploy paramilitary forces and install CCTV cameras in all polling booths to conduct free and fair elections across the state," Marandi said in a video statement.

He alleged that the Jharkhand government was not in mood to conduct the civic polls.

"It is organising the elections following a strict order of the Jharkhand High Court," he alleged.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh alleged that the JMM-led alliance government was not holding the civic polls on party basis because it was scared of the saffron party.

Addressing reporters in Palamu, Singh said, "The ruling alliance is not holding the polls on party basis and using electronic voting machines as it is scared of the BJP." He claimed that BJP backed candidates would win the ULB polls with big margin. PTI SAN COR SAN MNB