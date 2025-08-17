J'khand BJP extends wishes to ex-guv Radhakrishnan on being declared NDA's VP candidate

Ranchi, Aug 17 (PTI) Senior Jharkhand BJP leaders on Sunday extended their best wishes to former state governor C P Radhakrishnan on being declared the NDA's candidate for the Vice-President's post.
They said the nation will benefit from his long public life experience.
"Your extensive political experience and dedication to democratic values will certainly prove helpful in making the parliamentary system more robust," Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi posted on X.
Maharashtra Governor Radhakrishnan was on Sunday named the vice-presidential candidate of the ruling National Democratic Alliance.
Senior BJP leader and former chief minister Raghubar Das also congratulated Radhakrishnan.
"The nation will benefit from his long public life experience. I wish him success," Das wrote on X.
Announcing the nomination, BJP president J P Nadda said a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided Radhakrishnan's name after an extensive deliberation. Nadda hoped the opposition parties would support the NDA candidate.
The vice-presidential election, necessitated by the resignation of incumbent Jagdeep Dhankhar last month, is scheduled for September 9. The last date for filing nomination is August 22. PTI SAN ACD