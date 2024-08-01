J’khand BJP MLAs indulged in hooliganism in Assembly: Speaker after suspending 18 legislators

Ranchi, Aug 1 (PTI) Jharkhand Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said he was forced to suspend 18 BJP MLAs on Thursday as they indulged in hooliganism and violated the decorum of the House.

The saffron party legislators misbehaved with male and female marshals and flouted norms by uploading videos on social media platforms from inside the House, Mahto told reporters after the assembly was adjourned till Friday.

"I am deeply saddened by BJP MLAs' conduct. It is a black day in the 24 years of Jharkhand's history," he said.

Eighteen Jharkhand BJP MLAs were suspended from the assembly till 2 PM of August 2 and were removed by marshals after they refused to leave the House on Thursday.

The Speaker took action against the BJP members after they created ruckus in the House in protest against the eviction of opposition MLAs by marshals on the previous day and Chief Minister Hemant Soren's "refusal" to reply to their queries. PTI NAM NN