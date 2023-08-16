J’khand BJP president to launch march from Thursday to protest against JMM's 'misrule'

Ranchi, Aug 16 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP president and former chief minister Babulal Marandi on Wednesday said he will launch a march from Thursday with a resolution to free the state from "hunger, corruption and misrule".

Advertisment

The BJP leader also said he will start his 'Sankalp Yatra' from Barhait, the assembly constituency of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, by organising a public meeting there.

Marandi said the programme will continue till October 10.

Terming the BJP's proposed march as ‘Hatasha (hopeless) Yatra’, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) claimed that the saffron party has been "struggling to survive" in the state.

Advertisment

Marandi said the current JMM-Congress-RJD alliance government in the state has done "nothing but promoted loot and corruption".

“The corruption is at its peak in Jharkhand. Officers are taking bribes without any fear. No public work is done without money. So, I have taken a resolution to make the state free from hunger, corruption and misrule such governance,” Marandi said.

He also alleged, “A tribal chief minister has looted the tribals most. Law and order situation has deteriorated, while development work came to a halt and corruption increased manifold under his regime.” The 'Sankalp Yatra' has been divided into seven phases.

Advertisment

The first phase will begin from August 17 to 20, while the second one will be from August 23 to 27.

Four phases will be conducted in September and the last one will be held between October 3 and 10.

Reacting to the allegations, JMM spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said, “The march is 'Hatasha (hopeless) Yatra'. Babulal ji has nothing to do but to present misleading facts, which may boomerang. The BJP is struggling to survive in the state. He will make Jharkhand free from BJP and I congratulate him.” On the Enforcement Directorate notice to the chief minister, Marandi said, “The CM says he is being targeted for being a tribal. If he (CM) has not done anything wrong, there is no reason to get scared. He should go to ED and tell the truth.” The ED had, last week, sent a notice to Soren to depose on August 14 at the federal agency's office here in connection with its probe into an alleged defence land scam.

The CM, however, did not appear before the central agency, citing pre-scheduled events. PTI SAN BDC