J’khand BJP releases ‘charge sheet’ against Soren govt ahead of 4th anniversary

Ranchi, Dec 28 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP on Thursday released a 20-page ‘Arop Patra’ (charge sheet) highlighting the alleged failures of the Hemant Soren government in the state during the four years of its reign.

Releasing the 'charge sheet' here a day ahead of the fourth anniversary of the Soren government, BJP Jharkhand chief Babulal Marandi said the tenure of the JMM-led government is marked by corruption, deteriorating law and order and unfulfilled promises.

The document, he said, highlights the failure of the Soren government to fulfill promises made by the chief minister when it assumed power four years ago like providing five lakh jobs and unemployment allowance, besides various assurances given to women and tribals in the state.

The JMM-Congress-RJD government helmed by Soren will complete four years in power on Friday. The government has decided to celebrate the occasion in a grand way and distribute thousands of appointment letters at a function to be held at the Morabadi ground here.

“The Arop Patra highlights the prevailing corruption and deteriorating law and order in the state. Corruption in Jharkhand has become a matter of discussion in the country and crores of rupees were seized from the premises linked to a Congress MP (Dhiraj Sahu) and government officials during this period. Illegal sand mining is rampant and is being carried out without the mandatory auction of the sand ghats. There is also illegal mining of coal and stone in Jharkhand and CBI probe is underway in a few cases,” Marandi said.

He alleged that Soren protects corrupt officers. “He himself does not follow the law. The chief minister was summoned six times by the Enforcement Directorate but he did not appear before it. If he is clean, why does he not face questioning by the central agency?” About law and order in Jharkhand, Marandi, the state's first chief minister, said the law and order situation has deteriorated from bad to worse. “People are not feeling safe. Murder, theft and loot have become common under Soren's rule,” he alleged.

Marandi said that Soren often says that BJP has ruled for Jharkhand 18-19 years out of the 23 years since the creation of the state. “This is completely baseless. BJP ruled the state for around 13 years, a total of 4,764 days, while it was under the UPA regime for 10 years, as many as 3,625 days,” he added. PTI SAN SAN KK