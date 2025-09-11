J'khand BJP stages protests seeking CBI probe into Surya Hansda 'encounter death'

Ranchi/Jamshedpur, Sep 11 (PTI) Members of BJP's Jharkhand unit on Thursday staged demonstrations in all the district headquarters and 264 blocks of the state, demanding a CBI probe into the death of Surya Hansda in an alleged encounter.

The protestors also demanded the return of land "forcibly" acquired from tribal farmers in Ranchi’s Nagri area for the extension of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

In state capital Ranchi, the Akrosh march was led by state BJP president and leader of opposition Babulal Marandi. The march began at the zila school ground and concluded at the district collectorate, where a public meeting was held.

"The demonstration was staged across the state on two important issues: the 'encounter' death of Surya Hansda and forcible acquisition of land by the government in the name of RIMS-2 project. We are also submitting a memorandum to the governor through the block development officers and deputy commissioners," Marandi said.

Hansda, who contested multiple assembly polls and was also wanted in several criminal cases, was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10.

He died in an alleged encounter that took place while he was being taken to Rahadbadia hills by police to recover hidden weapons.

Hansda had allegedly snatched a weapon from police personnel and fired at them while attempting to flee the spot. The policemen retaliated, which resulted in his death, Godda police claimed.

Marandi said, "Hansda was a social and political leader. He was vocal against mafias. So, he was murdered under a well planned conspiracy." On the "forcible" acquisition of land by the government in Ranchi’s Nagri for a hospital project, Marandi said, "We demand the government to return the land to tribal farmers." In Ghatsila sub-division, former chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren strongly criticised the Hemant Soren-led coalition government for its alleged inaction while "outsiders" were grabbing land from poor tribals in the state through daanpatra (deed of covenant).

Addressing a gathering during an Akrosh Pradarshan held at Dhalbhumgarh block office in Ghatsila sub-division, Champai Soren alleged, "Outsiders, including Bangladeshis, are forcibly acquiring Adivasi land at throwaway prices using daanpatra, yet the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government has failed to take any action." Soren also accused the state government of turning a blind eye to critical issues affecting tribals and women.

"Women are being forced to take to the streets and shut down liquor shops. Instead of addressing the issue, the government is pushing youth towards addiction by opening liquor outlets even in Scheduled Areas," he said.

The BJP leader further claimed that the population of Bangladeshi infiltrators has increased significantly across the state, including in the Santhal Pargana region, while the tribal population has been steadily declining.

"Does the government want to fill up the state with illegal Bangladeshi nationals and destroy the social fabric of Jharkhand?" Soren asked, challenging the intent of the ruling coalition.

Referring to Nagri, where land is being acquired for the RIMS-II project, Soren alleged that the government has installed wire fencing around the land without proper consultation.

"Villagers made several attempts to meet the CM, but he had no time for the past four months. This forced us to launch an agitation last month," he said, adding that tribals will strongly oppose the construction of RIMS-II on their agricultural land.

Regarding the controversial encounter death of Hansda, Soren said, “He was a social activist who motivated tribal children to study. He had even built a hostel for them using his own resources. He was falsely implicated in criminal cases because he raised his voice for labourers, poor Adivasis, Dalits, and against illegal mining. He was murdered in a fake encounter orchestrated by the state government." PTI SAN BS SAN MNB