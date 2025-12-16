J'khand BJP to complete elections of district presidents by Dec 18

Ranchi, Dec 16 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP on Tuesday decided to complete the elections for district presidents by December 18, a party official said.

The party has also appointed observers for each district to conduct the elections, he said.

"In the organisational meeting on Tuesday, the party has decided to complete the elections of district presidents in just two days by December 18. Observers have also been appointed for all districts," BJP state president Pratul Shahdeo told PTI.

The BJP has 27 organisational districts in Jharkhand, despite the state having only 24 administrative districts.

"The party leader will visit districts and take probable names for president from each district. The names will be taken after following a feedback and holding interactions with various stakeholders. The names will be submitted to state headquarters by December 18," he said.

He said there are 11 categories of voters and there are 100 and 120 voters in each districts.

As part of 'Sangathan Parv' (Organisational festival), the elections of Mandal (division) presidents are underway across the state. Out of 519 Mandals across the state, the presidents have been elected in 279 Mandals, he added.

Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Monday said the organisational election process is underway and by the end of December, the election process will be completed. PTI SAN SAN RG