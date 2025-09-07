J'khand BJP to hold protests to press demand for CBI probe into 'encounter death' of Surya Hansda

Ranchi, Sep 7 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Sunday said the party would stage demonstrations across 216 blocks of the state on September 11, demanding a CBI probe into the death of Surya Hansda in an alleged encounter.

Marandi, also the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said the BJP would also raise demand for returning the land "forcibly" acquired from tribal farmers in Ranchi's Nagri for a hospital project.

The project is about the extension of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here.

"We will also submit a memorandum to the governor after the event on September 11," Marandi said in a press conference here.

"The BJP has taken seriously the murder of social-political activist Surya Hansda by the police and the land forcibly acquired by the government from the tribal farmers of Nagri in the name of the RIMS 2 project. The party has raised its voice on these issues from the assembly to the streets," he claimed.

Hansda, who contested multiple assembly polls and was also wanted in several criminal cases, was arrested from Nawadih village in Deoghar on August 10, the police said.

According to the police, he died in the alleged encounter that took place when he was being taken to Rahadbadia Hills to recover hidden weapons.

Hansda had allegedly snatched a weapon from police personnel and fired at them while attempting to flee the spot. The policemen retaliated, which resulted in his death, according to the Godda police.

Meanwhile, the ruling JMM on Sunday alleged that the BJP was trying to mislead people on the issue of Surya Hansda and Nagri land.

"The way the BJP is trying to gain political advantage in the Surya Hansda case is an insult to the tribal community. Senior JMM leader and MLA Hemlal Murmu has already made public the details of Surya's criminal life. The tribal community does not accept criminals," JMM general secretary and spokesperson Vinod Pandey said in a press statement. PTI SAN BDC