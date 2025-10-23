J'khand: BJP's Babulal Marandi demands high-level probe into 'import of weapons from Pakistan'

Ranchi, Oct 23 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP chief Babulal Marandi on Thursday urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to order a high-level probe into the “import of weapons from Pakistan” by gangsters in the state and other parts of the country.

Police had arrested five gangsters, including a woman, in Ranchi on Wednesday, and three Pakistan-made pistols were seized from their possession.

“These weapons are being brought into India through Moga in Punjab, and used in Ranchi and several parts of the country to threaten traders. This is an intelligence failure,” Marandi said in a statement.

SP (City) Paras Rana had on Wednesday said the arrested gangsters revealed that arms and ammunition were being brought from Pakistan via drones through Punjab.

“They were using these firearms to create terror among businessmen across the country, including Ranchi, to extort money from them," Rana had said.

Marandi asserted that the business community across the state is suffering due to “rampant extortion and intimidation”.

“The situation has become so severe that in Dhanbad, extortion is being demanded openly. In Bokaro, Jamshedpur, Ranchi, and other cities, the traders are living in an atmosphere of fear and insecurity. Many have been forced to remove contact numbers from their establishments, while others have shut down businesses and migrated out of the state due to threats,” Marandi claimed. PTI SAN RBT