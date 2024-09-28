J'khand: Book released on history of Santhal Pargana

Dumka (Jharkhand), Sep 28 (PTI) A book on the history of Santhal Pargana, penned by a retired IAS officer, was released on Saturday by Santhal Pargana commissioner Lalchand Dadel and Dumka deputy commissioner A Dodde.

The book gives insight into Santhal Pargana history from the earlier times to India's independence, excluding narration of the autonomy movement, a statement said.

Dr Sunil Kumar Singh, retired IAS officer and the author of the book, said, “Two chapters are devoted to the Santhal revolts of 1855 and 1857. Damin-i-Koh area identified, created, and administered by the British has been mentioned in a separate chapter.” “The seventh chapter covers the freedom struggle from 1919 to 1942, including the Non-Cooperation and Civil Disobedience movements. The eighth one is exclusively on the Quit India Movement which saw intense protests from the people of Santhal Pargana,” he said.

The 426-page book also covers the Santhal economy, including its agriculture, industry and agrarian changes made by the British, he said. PTI SAN BDC