J'khand: Burglars decamp with ornaments, cash from BJP Mahila Morcha spokesperson's house

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Jul 9 (PTI) Burglars stole ornaments worth over Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in cash from the house of Loveli Gupta, spokesperson of BJP's Mahila Morcha state unit, in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Medininagar while Gupta and her family were in Ranchi on Sunday, they said.

Medininagar SDPO Manibhusan Prasad said sniffer dogs were being used for assistance in tracing the miscreants.

No arrests have been made yet and further investigation is underway, he said. PTI CORR BS RBT