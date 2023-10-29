J'khand: Business body demands land bank in industrial hub of Seraikela-Kharswan

Jamshedpur, Oct 29 (PTI) A body of industrialists of Kolhan region, a mineral-rich area of Jharkhand, urged the Seraikela-Kharswan district administration to create a land bank to ensure all-round development.

A delegation of members of Singhbhum Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) led by its president Vijay Anand Moonka on Saturday met Deputy Commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla and Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar and suggested them to set up a land bank for the growth of industries in the region.

SCCI functionary on Sunday said that mineral-rich Kolhan has enough potential for the growth of industries but there is a land crunch.

"We have a single window system but investors have to move from one table to another to get clearances and sometimes, it takes over eight months to get land to establish a unit," Moonka told PTI.

Currently, around 1,000 industrial units- small, medium and large - are in operation in Adityapur Industrial Area Development Authority (AIADA), he said.

"We have apprised the administration of over 1,000 acres of land identified by SCCI team in Kandra, Ichagarh, Chandil blocks of Seraikela-Kharswan district and requested them to take necessary action to set up a land bank and attract investors," Moonka said.

Kolhan region comprises East and West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharswan districts of Jharkhand.

SCCI delegation also demanded a transport park be developed for the parking of heavy vehicles, as the absence of such a facility leads to frequent traffic congestion and road accidents.

Moonka said this part of the state has scenic beauty and enough potential for the growth of tourism, he said, requesting the administration to develop the Chandil and Dobo areas as tourist destinations.

The deputy commissioner informed the delegation that the Centre has identified Chandil under its 'Swadesh Darshan Prayatan Yojana'.

This would certainly open new avenues and possibilities for the growth of the business sector as over Rs 200 crore would be invested in the next two years, DC told the SCCI delegation.

Besides, all proposals received to set up new industrial units would be cleared soon, he said.

SCCI secretary Manav Kedia said the delegation also discussed about the prevailing law and order and traffic congestion issues.

The SP said the Adityapur industrial area has a vast area and the administration was planning to divide it into two or three zones to chalk out a strategy to tackle law and order problems.

"We are committed to providing a conducive ambience for the growth of industries," the SP added. PTI BS BDC