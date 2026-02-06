J'khand: Businessman 'jumps to death' from 6th floor of apartment, probe underway

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) A Ranchi-based businessman died allegedly by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Thursday in Hindpiri police station area, they said.

“The deceased, Anurag Sarawgi, was heard speaking to someone over the phone in a loud tone. The door of his room was bolted from inside. He then suddenly jumped from the sixth floor of the apartment,” SP (City) Paras Rana told PTI.

No suicide note was recovered from his room, Rana said.

A thorough investigation is underway, the SP added. PTI RPS RBT