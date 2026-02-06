J'khand: Businessman 'jumps to death' from 6th floor of Ranchi apartment, probe underway

Ranchi, Feb 6 (PTI) A Ranchi-based businessman died allegedly by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of his apartment here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Thursday in Hindpiri police station area, they said.

“The deceased, Anurag Sarawgi, was heard speaking to someone over the phone in a loud tone. The door of his room was bolted from inside. He then suddenly jumped from the sixth floor of the apartment,” SP (City) Paras Rana told PTI.

No suicide note was recovered from his room, Rana said.

A thorough investigation is underway, the SP added.

Prakash Soy, DSP of Kotwali police station, said at the time of the incident, Sarawgi’s elderly parents were on the first floor of the apartment, while his wife and children were not present.

“Initial investigation indicates it is a case of suicide,” Soy said.

The body has been sent to a government hospital for post-mortem examination.

After his wife arrives in Ranchi, she will be questioned in connection with Sarawgi’s death, the DSP said. PTI RPS RBT