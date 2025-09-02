J’khand cabinet approves allocation of ex-CM Shibu Soren’s residence in Ranchi to wife

Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday decided to allocate the Morabadi-based residence of former chief minister Shibu Soren in Ranchi to his wife Roopi Soren, an official said.

The proposal was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"The cabinet approved the proposal of allocating the residence, provided for lifetime to former chief minister Shibu Soren, to his wife Roopi Soren after his death," cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said.

JMM founder Shibu Soren died on August 4 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. He was 81.

The former Rajya Sabha MP, who played a key role in Jharkhand's creation, has left behind a legacy that reshaped the country's politics.

On August 28, the Assembly passed a resolution to send a proposal to the Centre recommending Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren.

As many as 66 proposals were cleared during the cabinet meeting, including approval of the rules of the Jharkhand State Displacement and Rehabilitation Commission.

According to Dadel, the commission will have a chairman and two members. The chairman's tenure will be for 10 years, and three years for the members.

The cabinet also okayed the establishment of Lalit Kala Academy and Jharkhand Sangeet Natak Academy in the state to promote art and culture.

The cabinet also approved Rs 159.28 crore for the proposed construction of Jharkhand Bhawan at Navi Mumbai.

"Not just Mumbai, we are trying to set up such bhawans in states where there is movement of Jharkhand people. The Telangana CM has assured us to provide land. We also got land in Tamil Nadu," Jharkhand CM told reporters after the cabinet meeting.

The cabinet approved the proposal of setting up an international migrant workers’ grant and assistance fund with an allocation of Rs 50 lakh, officials said.

A dam rehabilitation and improvement project for 35 dams, with a budget of Rs 238 crore was also approved. "Of this, 70 per cent of the amount will be obtained as loan from the World Bank, while the rest 30 per cent will be borne from state resources," Dadel said. PTI SAN SAN MNB