J’khand cabinet approves proposal to relocate 780 families from Palamau Tiger Reserve

Ranchi, Sep 24 (PTI) The Jharkhand Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to relocate seven villages comprising 780 families falling under the submergence zone of the North Koel Project, also known as the Mandal Dam, and the core area of Palamau Tiger Reserve (PTR), an official said.

Each relocated family will receive Rs 15 lakh and an acre, the official said.

The cabinet meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister Hemant Soren, also approved Rs 774.55 crore to complete the remaining work of the North Koel project.

The cabinet also initiated the process of notifying 57,519.41 hectares or 575.10 square km of Ankuwa, Samta, Karampada, Kudlibad, Tirilposhi and Thalkobad reserve forest in Saranda forest division in West Singhbhum district as Saranda Wildlife Sanctuary.

"Following the discussion, the Cabinet constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) to assess the socio-economic conditions of residents in the area and their ongoing economic activities. The GoM will submit a report to the Cabinet," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel told reporters during a media briefing.

As many as 27 agendas were cleared during the meeting, including approving Rs 116.54 crore for establishment of three residential schools in Chaibasa, Dumka and Bokaro on the lines of Netarhat Residential School in Latehar.

The cabinet also gave its nod to set up of five NDPS (narcotic drug and psychotropic Substances) police stations in Chatra, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Khunit and Hazaribag, the districts with the highest incidence of opium cultivation. PTI SAN SAN MNB