J’khand cabinet approves proposals for industrial township, 500-bed hospital

Ranchi, Dec 15 (PTI) Jharkhand cabinet on Friday gave nod to the proposal of setting up the Jamshedpur Industrial Township in East Singhbhum district and a 500-bed medical college and hospital in Bokaro district.

The Hemant Soren government has also decided to extend the benefits of Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana to all girl members in a family. Earlier, it was restricted to only two daughters. The scheme aims to facilitate the education of adolescent girls.

The cabinet meeting was chaired by the chief minister.

Cabinet secretary Vandana Dadel said the township will come up on a 15,725-acre plot under Jamshedpur Notified Area Committee (JNAC) in East Singhbhum district.

"A Jamshedpur industrial town committee has also been proposed for the purpose, in which six members will be from the state government, 10 members from Tata Steel and 10 will be local representatives," Dadel said.

A proposal to set up a 500-bed medical college and hospital in Bokaro district has also been approved by the cabinet. The hospital will come up at estimated cost of Rs 688 crore, the cabinet secretary said.

As many as 23 proposals were cleared by the cabinet including an amendment in the Savitribai Phule Kishori Samridhi Yojana.

"The restriction of two daughters in the scheme has been relaxed. Now, all girls of a family will be eligible for the scheme," she said.

The cabinet approved the Shine National University Bill and cancelled the Bill to set up Pragyan National University. PTI SAN MNB