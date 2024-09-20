J’khand cabinet approves Rs 100 per quintal bonus over Centre’s MSP for paddy

Ranchi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Friday announced a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy in addition to the Centre’s minimum support price (MSP) for crops in the 2024-25 fiscal, an official said.

A total of Rs 60 crore has been approved in this regard during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he said.

“It approved the proposal of a bonus of Rs 100 per quintal on paddy over the Centre’s MSP and approved Rs 60 crore in this connection,” Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said.

She said the state government has also decided to procure 6 lakh metric tonnes of paddy from farmers this season.

The Centre has fixed MSP at Rs 2,300 per quintal for the general variety of paddy and Rs 2,320 for the grade-A variety, for the 2024-25 fiscal.

A total of 36 proposals were approved during the cabinet meeting, including providing smartphones worth Rs 12,000 each to 29,604 'Jal Sahiyas' (engaged in drinking water service delivery at grassroots) across the state. PTI SAN RBT