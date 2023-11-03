J’khand cabinet approves Rs 1,485cr electrification scheme

Ranchi, Nov 3 (PTI) Jharkhand Cabinet on Friday approved a Rs 1,485-crore electrification scheme and free training for 15 rookie pilots in the proposed pilot training academy in Dumka, an official said.

The approvals were given during a meeting of council of ministers chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"A new scheme, Mukhya Mantri Ujjwal Jharkhand Yojana, has been approved by the cabinet and Rs 1,485.39 crore has been allocated for it. Under the scheme, un-electrified rural hamlets and households and leftover urban areas will be covered," state finance secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh said during the cabinet briefing.

The government has also decided to provide free training to 15 trainee pilots in the proposed pilot training academy in Dumka district.

"A total of 30 students will be selected through an examination. Out of the 30 trainee pilots, 15 will be picked under 100 per cent scholarship policy and they will get free training," Singh said.

The training for 15 students will cost around Rs 9.10 crore to the government exchequer. "Training will be provided in two phases. One will be conducted in Dumka, while the other will be held out of Jharkhand, as airbus pilot training facility is available only in Gurgaon and Noida," Singh said.

The cabinet also cleared a 1.25-km flyover in capital Ranchi city. It will connect Bahu Bazar to Patel Chowk and will cost around Rs 213 crore.

The cabinet also approved Rs 37.47 crore for construction of science block for SSLNT Women’s College in Dhanbad district.

The cabinet also gave nod to several amendments to run the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) of the state on public private partnership (PPP) mode.

"Earlier, tenders were floated to run the ITIs on PPP mode, but very few bidders turned up. After reviewing the reasons, several amendments were made. Now, a private agency can operate three ITIs instead of the earlier provision of two. Similarly, earlier the ITIs were proposed to be given for 10 years and now an extension of five years can be given at one go," he said. PTI SAN SAN MNB