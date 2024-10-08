J'khand cabinet nod to double students' quota for overseas scholarship

Ranchi, Oct 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand government on Tuesday doubled the quota of students eligible for the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship scheme from 25 to 50.

This was approved during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said each year, 20 students from scheduled tribes, 10 from scheduled castes, 14 from the OBC category, and six from minority communities will benefit from this scheme.

In total, 81 proposals were approved during the cabinet meeting, including the establishment of modular operation theatres in state-run medical colleges and hospitals, with a budget allocation of Rs 35.69 crore.

The cabinet also authorised the construction of Jharkhand Bhawan in Navi Mumbai, with an investment of Rs 136.95 crore.

This building will be G+7 in structure, with two to three floors designated for the use of economically disadvantaged people and labourers seeking medical treatment in the Maharashtra capital.

During a media briefing, Chief Minister Soren highlighted the cabinet's decisions, including the formation of a high-level committee to address anomalies in promotions and other related issues.

This committee will include retired judges and representatives from both the central and state governments.

When discussing the BJP's Gogo scheme, which aims to provide Rs 2,100 in financial assistance to women, Soren criticised it as a deceptive tactic.

However, he refrained from commenting on the recent elections in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. PTI SAN MNB