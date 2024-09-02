J'khand CID arrests man from Tamil Nadu for cyber fraud

Ranchi, Sep 2 (PTI) The Jharkhand CID has arrested a man allegedly involved in an online investment scam from Tamil Nadu, an official said on Monday.

The arrest came following a complaint lodged by a Ranchi resident on April 16 concerning a fraudulent scheme amounting to Rs 80 lakh.

The accused was arrested from Thiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu on Saturday. He was brought to Ranchi on transit remand and forwarded to jail on Monday, an official said.

"He collaborated with his other associates and opened bank accounts in the name of dummy proprietorship firms..." a CID statement said.

The victim was lured with an investment opportunity through a social media group, it said.

“Consequently, he fell victim to the scam, losing a staggering sum of Rs 80 lakh,” the statement said. PTI SAN RBT