J’khand CID arrests man from West Bengal for online fraud of Rs 3.75 crore

Ranchi, Nov 7 (PTI) Jharkhand CID has arrested a man from West Bengal in connection with an online investment fraud worth Rs 3.75 crore, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Deep Majumdar, was taken into custody from Dakshin Dinajpur following the registration of a case at the cyber police station in Ranchi, the CID said.

"The investigation revealed that the accused was part of a network operating fake investment and trading applications in the name of financial entities through which unsuspecting investors were deceived," the CID stated in a release.

The accused was arrested on Wednesday and forwarded to jail on Friday.

In the case, the victim was added to a social media group where lucrative trading offers were circulated, the release said.

"The victim was asked to download a fraudulent app, which displayed dummy profits to gain the victim’s confidence. Under this deception, the victim transferred substantial amounts into multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters," it further said.

Investigators said the bank account used in the transactions had 17 inter-state crime linkages, according to the National Cyber Reporting Portal (NCRP), suggesting a wider network of organised cyber fraud activities across several states. PTI SAN SAN MNB