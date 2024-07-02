J'khand CID arrests man involved in international cybercrime

Ranchi, Jul 2 (PTI) Jharkhand's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested a man involved in international cybercrime from Hyderabad, an officer said on Tuesday.

The CID action came in the backdrop of a complaint lodged by a Ranchi resident on May 19 concerning a fraudulent scheme amounting to Rs 1.4 crores, he said.

With the assistance and coordination of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) and Telangana Police, the CID arrested the key member of the gang from Rangareddy area of Hyderabad in Telangana, who was involved in opening and operating mule bank accounts in India from various states, according to an official release of CID issued on Tuesday.

The accused was sent to jail on Monday after availing transit remand for arrest from Hyderabad, the officer said.

The accused was identified as Makkireddy Sujeeth Kumar (40) a resident of Rangareddy district under Saroor Nagar police station area in Hyderabad, the release said.

"During the investigation, the financial money trails and IP addresses associated with the bank accounts involved were pursued. The transaction details led investigation to servers hosted by Internet Service Providers whose locations were based in Dubai," it stated.

The investigation unveiled a network involved in the establishment and operation of mule bank accounts across multiple states to facilitate fund transfers, it said.

"The accused collaborated with international accomplices, reaching out to victims via Ads on a social media platform to send phishing URLs of investment websites. Under the guise of promising lucrative returns, they coerced victims into depositing funds into various bank accounts," the release said. PTI SAN RG