J’khand CID arrests man involved in trafficking people for cyber slavery in Bangkok

Ranchi, Feb 18 (PTI) The Jharkhand CID arrested a man allegedly involved in international cyber slavery by trafficking potential job seekers from the state to Bangkok where the victims were allegedly forced to participate in organised fraudulent online activities, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested from Azad Nagar police station area in Jamshedpur.

“During investigation, it was revealed that the accused, in conspiracy with associates based outside India, recruited youths by offering attractive overseas job opportunities and facilitated their travel and placement in cyber fraud operations abroad,” the CID said in a press statement.

The investigation is underway to identify additional victims, trace financial transactions, and apprehend other co-accused persons connected to the interstate and international network, it stated.

The potential victims are contacted by agents offering data entry jobs in Bangkok, Cambodia, Laos and Thailand, and they are then asked to deposit money for visas and tickets.

“Upon arrival, they are trained in fraudulent operations. They are instructed to create fake accounts on various social media platforms and to contact potential victims with attractive investment offers. The trafficked individuals from India are forced to work under harsh conditions for long hours, face severe penalties, have their passports seized and are restricted from leaving the scam centres,” the release said. PTI SAN NN