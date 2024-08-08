J’khand CID arrests two agents for trafficking people to Southeast Asian countries

Ranchi, Aug 8 (PTI) The Jharkhand CID has arrested two agents allegedly involved in trafficking people for cyber "slavery" in Southeast Asian countries, an official statement said on Thursday.

The arrests were made on Wednesday in connection with a racket of luring victims with fake job offers and forcing them to work in 'scam' centres in Laos and Cambodia, it stated.

The accused were identified as Waseem Khan (29), a resident of Jharkhand's Giridih district, and Yamuna Kumar Rana (29), who hails from Koderma district of the state.

The CID swung into action after a series of complaints regarding luring victims for job opportunities with respect to data entry and others in Cambodia, Thailand and Laos, were lodged with the Cyber Crime Police Station in Ranchi.

"The two agents were operating in collusion with Indian and Chinese nationals based out of scam centres in Cambodia. These centres are notorious for exploiting individuals through investment frauds, part-time job frauds etc." the release said.

The CID launched a detailed investigation by tracking financial transactions and communication networks. "Coordination was established with the protector of emigrants and the regional passport office. They provided detailed information about unregistered recruitment agents operating in Jharkhand," it stated.

Statements from the victims trafficked to Cambodia were taken that revealed elaborate details of their trafficking to scam centres and the nature of scam operations in Sihanoukville, Cambodia and Chiang Rai, Thailand, the release said.

"Based on the investigation, two agents were arrested from Koderma and Giridih respectively, and evidence was seized linking them to the trafficking ring and their overseas counterparts," according to the statement.

Passbooks and cheque books related to transactions, mobile numbers, one laptop, one pen drive, bio-data, passport and Visa details of people sent abroad were recovered from their possession, it said.