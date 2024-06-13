J’khand CM asks officials to improve traffic movement in Ranchi, other cities

Ranchi, Jun 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Thursday reviewed the traffic situation in the state, and asked officials to make efforts to improve vehicular movement in Ranchi and other cities.

Traffic control is one of the top priorities of the state government, Soren said.

“Our government wants the people of Ranchi and other cities to be relieved of the problem of traffic snarls at the earliest,” the CM said.

He also asked officials to complete construction work of the Siramtoli-Mecon flyover in Ranchi by September end.

Road Construction Department Secretary Sunil Kumar informed Soren that work has also started on the proposal of a 52-km internal ring road in Ranchi.

He added that detailed project reports have been prepared for the construction of a few flyovers in Ranchi to strengthen the traffic movement.

The chief minister has been reviewing the progress of various schemes after the Lok Sabha polls. PTI SAN RBT